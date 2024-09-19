Burnet rock crusher focus of Lake Buchanan community meeting

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A rock-crushing plant is proposed for 715 acres of land south of Burnet near two state parks and a city golf course. Image courtesy of Randy Printz

Members of SaveBurnet.com will be the featured speakers during a meeting of the Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance on Monday, Sept. 23. The event is 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam.

SaveBurnet.com is a group of residents that came together to protest the application for an air-quality standard permit filed by Asphalt Inc. LLC of Austin with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The plant is proposed for 715 acres in Hoover’s Valley near Inks Lake and Longhorn Cavern state parks, Camp Longhorn, and the city of Burnet’s Delaware Spring Golf Course.

“This rock-crushing plant will affect all residents of our area,” LBCA wrote in a media release about the meeting. “It will bring about noise pollution, air pollution, and water pollution, along with hundreds of trucks loaded with gravel traversing through our streets and roads.”

SaveBurnet.com recently held a public meeting on Sept. 14 calling on the TCEQ to open up the permit process to public comment and to hold a public hearing.

State Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-District 19) and state Sen. Pete Flores (R-District 24) have also asked the state agency for a public meeting.

“We think (the Sept. 23) meeting is another great opportunity to bring folks together from around our area and discuss what we can do together to help make this special place the best it can be,” the LBCA media release continues. “Please try to attend and make your voice heard.”

The Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance is a coalition of property owners associations, businesses, residents, and organizations surrounding Lake Buchanan that work together to advocate for their membership on local and state levels.

Those interested can follow the LBCA on its Facebook or X (Twitter) pages. To join the group, fill out a membership application.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.