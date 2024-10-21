Hazardous air alert after chemical spill in Horseshoe Bay

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Map of the affected area in east Horseshoe Bay. Image courtesy of city of Horseshoe Bay

Horseshoe Bay police were going door to door Monday, Oct. 21, in an eastern section of the city near the Central Water Plant, warning residents to stay indoors due to a hazardous chemical spill. Text and voicemail warnings were sent out around 10:15 a.m. The air contamination should clear up in about an hour, or around 11:30 a.m., according to the warnings.

On Monday, a truck delivering a chemical to the water plant accidentally mixed two compounds in a holding tank, releasing chlorine gas from the tank vent.

“This gas drifted in the south wind to the local area, burning eyes and causing nasal irritation,” reads the texted warning. “The tank was shut within minutes, but the off-gases continued to create an air exposure issue.”

Hazmat crews were dispatched to the scene to begin cleanup.

