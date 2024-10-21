Crisis Network sending supplies to hurricane victims, seeks donations

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is collecting and shipping supplies to areas in North Carolina and Tennessee devastated by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The first 18-wheeler scheduled to take items to the flooded region leaves The Warehouse parking lot at 800 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls sometime on Friday, Oct. 25.

HLCN plans to send supplies as long as they are needed.

“Recovering (from the 2018 flood) in the Highland Lakes took two years, and that was small compared to what’s happened in North Carolina and Tennessee,” HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann told DailyTrib.com. “They will need stuff for the long term.”

The drive is a fitting project for the Crisis Network, which was created during recovery from the 2018 flood that damaged homes and businesses and even washed out the old RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland.

“Anybody watching the news knows how devastating (the hurricane) floods have been,” Naumann said. “And it happened almost literally on the six-year anniversay of the flood that started our organization in the first place. Being able to give back in that way is very meaningful for us.”

In 2018, Highland Lakes churches pooled their resources and worked together to assist area residents hurt by the October flood. The success of those efforts led to the founding of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, which has grown immeasurably over the past six years. The network now offers transitional housing, free dental care, and multiple other resources for people in need. One of its newest expansions is The Warehouse, a thrift shop where people can furnish their homes and clothe their families for pennies.

“I hope it happens there, what happened to us,” Nauman said. “People working together are stronger and able to do more.”

The HLCN and its church members have connected with several churches in Tennessee and North Carolina for a list of specific needs.

“This type of support was huge for us to receive during the 2018 flood in our area,” Naumann said. “We want to be sure what we send will be helpful and not make things worse.”

Those donating supplies should drop them off at The Warehouse, 800 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

Requested items include:

propane (small 20-pound bottles)

propane (“Buddy”) heaters

generators

extension cords

drop cords

flashlights

batteries

gloves/beanies/winter socks

sleeping bags and blankets

baby formula

garbage bags

tools/work gloves/buckets

medical supplies

hygiene items

cleaning supplies

new or lightly used clothing

new socks and underwear

“What an opportunity this is for people to step up and love and serve others,” Naumann said. “Everything we’ve done has had results in ways we wouldn’t have expected. The walls of the churches get broken down, the things that separate us get broken down. When the devastation is no longer on the national news, we will still be there to help. They are going to need this long term.”

