Burnet County remembers the Alamo with ‘Victory or Death’ plaque

The newly unveiled 'Victory or Death' plaque at the Burnet County Courthouse, part of a statewide initiative by the Alamo Letter Society to honor Col. William Barrett Travis' legacy in all 254 Texas counties.

Burnet County honored a significant piece of Texas history on Oct. 18 as elected officials and residents gathered at the unveiling of a new monument commemorating Col. William Barrett Travis’ iconic “Victory or Death” letter. The plaque, installed on the south side of the Burnet County Courthouse, is part of a statewide initiative by the Alamo Letter Society to place replicas of Travis’ famous letter in all 254 Texas counties.

Written during the siege of the Alamo in 1836, Travis’ letter rallied defenders to stand their ground against Mexican forces and has since become a symbol of Texan resilience and defiance.

“This is a momentous occasion,” said Burnet County Judge James Oakley, who presided over the ceremony. “We’re really blessed to have this opportunity before us today.”

During the event, Oakley was presented with the Albert Martin Award, which honors people who continue the legacy of Capt. Albert Martin, the courier who delivered Travis’ letter through enemy lines during the siege of the Alamo. The award is a commissioned sculpture of Martin on horseback by renowned Texas artist J. Payne Lara.

Rachel Ann Bryson, chairman of the Burnet County Historical Commission, spoke to the historical significance of the “Victory or Death” monument.

“The Travis letter is an enduring symbol of the sacrifices made for our state’s freedom. It reminds us of the resolve and courage that defined Texas,” she said.

The monument’s installation was a community-driven effort, with the Burnet County maintenance department preparing the granite slab at no cost to taxpayers.

“Hats off to the Burnet County maintenance department,” said Oakley, recognizing its role in bringing the project to life.

Rosser Coke Newton Sr., co-founder of the Alamo Letter Society, shared the story behind the initiative’s origins.

“My co-founder, Bill McNutt, was with his daughter at the Alamo, and she said, ‘Daddy, why do people have to drive all the way to San Antonio to see this letter?’ And so the idea was born,” Newton explained.

The “Victory or Death” letter, written on Feb. 24, 1836, during the siege of the Alamo, is regarded as one of the most powerful pieces of American defiance. In it, the 26-year-old Travis called for reinforcements and vowed, “I shall never surrender or retreat,” rallying his men to defend the Alamo until the end. The letter’s message has continued to inspire generations of Texans. Burnet County residents and elected officials, including County Judge James Oakley (background, right) and U.S. Rep. John Carter (background, left), gathered on Oct. 18 for the unveiling of the ‘Victory or Death’ plaque at the Burnet County Courthouse. The plaque commemorates Col. William Barrett Travis’ iconic letter. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Oct. 18 ceremony at the courthouse was attended by several elected officials, including the Burnet County Commissioners Court, the Burnet City Council, and U.S. Rep. John Carter, who spoke at the event about the lasting impact of Travis’ words.

“When I first came to Congress, they read the letter, and it really is inspirational and an important piece of Texas history. I’m really proud to be here,” Carter said.

For more information about the Alamo Letter Society or questions about the plaque dedication, visit the Burnet County Historical Commission webpage or contact 512- 756-4297 or info@burnetchamber.org.

