SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Burnet Chamber members can get free AI training for small businesses

10/21/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce is offering a valuable opportunity for small-business owners to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance their operations. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m., AI experts Frank Kenny and Norma Davey will lead a free 90-minute webinar, designed specifically for small businesses looking to save time, boost productivity, and unlock creative potential.

This no-cost event, exclusively for chamber members, will provide practical AI strategies and real-world case studies that participants can immediately implement in their businesses. Attendees will gain insight into how AI can transform everything from marketing to customer service, streamlining workflows and driving growth.

Small-business owners are encouraged to register early online

For those who can’t attend live, the webinar will be available on-demand. In addition, attendees will receive Kenny’s “Prompting Framework,” a free guide to mastering AI tools, upon registration.

For more information, contact info@burnetchamber.org or 512-756-4297.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Burnet County remembers the Alamo with ‘Victory or Death’ plaque

10/21/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Chlorine release in Horseshoe Bay due to mistake; all-clear given

10/21/24 | Suzanne Freeman

Texas Medical Association president talks to local docs about key issues

10/18/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *