Burnet Chamber members can get free AI training for small businesses

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce is offering a valuable opportunity for small-business owners to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance their operations. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m., AI experts Frank Kenny and Norma Davey will lead a free 90-minute webinar, designed specifically for small businesses looking to save time, boost productivity, and unlock creative potential.

This no-cost event, exclusively for chamber members, will provide practical AI strategies and real-world case studies that participants can immediately implement in their businesses. Attendees will gain insight into how AI can transform everything from marketing to customer service, streamlining workflows and driving growth.

Small-business owners are encouraged to register early online.

For those who can’t attend live, the webinar will be available on-demand. In addition, attendees will receive Kenny’s “Prompting Framework,” a free guide to mastering AI tools, upon registration.

For more information, contact info@burnetchamber.org or 512-756-4297.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

