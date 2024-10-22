Marble Falls gets greenlight on new water treatment plant

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The current Marble Falls wastewater treatment plant should be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility by 2027, according to the city. The new plant will double wastewater processing capacity, recycle water for irrigation and possibly drinking, and facilitate the city’s rapid growth. File photo

Marble Falls has officially secured permitting from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to move forward with construction of a new water treatment plant that will double the city’s processing capacity.

The One Water Reclamation Facility has an estimated cost of $86 million and a projected 2027 completion date. It will be the largest construction project the city of Marble Falls has ever undertaken.

“We are proud to take this important step forward in securing a sustainable water future for Marble Falls,” Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes wrote in an Oct. 22 media release from the city. “The One Water Reclamation Facility represents a significant investment in our city’s infrastructure, helping us meet the demands of our growing population while safeguarding our water resources.”

The plant is years in the making. Its need became obvious in 2018 after severe flooding of the Colorado River damaged the current treatment facility, located near Johnson Park. The city began acquiring funds in 2020 and making serious plans for construction by 2021.

The One Water Reclamation Facility, to be built on land adjacent to Walmart on U.S. 281, will double the city’s water-processing capacity from 1.5 million gallons a day to 3 million gallons a day, with the possibility of upgrading to 4 million gallons a day in the future.

A major feature of the new plant is the capability to process wastewater for irrigation use and potentially purifying it enough to be recycled as drinking water.

“Future phases of One Water will include piloting and building an advanced purification plant on the site to treat and recycle water to meet drinking water standards,” reads the media release. “This will provide the city with an additional water resource, improving resilience against drought conditions and future water shortages.”

The $86 million in funding comes from multiple sources, broken down as follows:

$38.5 million in state and federal grants

$40.9 million in low-interest loans through the Texas Water Development Board

$4 million from local funds

$3 million in zero percent interest loans

Marble Falls was required to increase its wastewater-processing capacity by the TCEQ when it reached 75 percent processing capacity for three consecutive months in 2019.

The cost to residents should be minimal, according to the city, which has already factored in repayment of loans into utility rates for the future.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a key part of the city’s long-term strategy to enhance water management, address growing demands, and ensure the sustainability of our water supply for generations to come,” reads the release.

