Mustang runner advances to state

10/22/24 | DailyTrib.com
Tyler Hamblin

Tyler Hamblin


Marble Falls High School senior Tyler Hamblin (top) finished first in the boys’ 5,000 meters at the regional meet Oct. 21. Hamblin ran the race in 15 minutes and 33.85 seconds, over eight seconds faster than the runner-up. He competed against 206 runners and earned his spot in the Class 4A state meet, set for Nov. 1. Another Mustang, freshman Reese Massey (below), finished fourth in the 2-mile race. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

