Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Marble Falls students

The Marble Falls Independent School District is honoring the diverse backgrounds of its students during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with food and performances. The community event is Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Marble Falls High School auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

Admission is free.

“This (event) is going to be about the students and celebrating the cultural heritage that communities in our district bring to the table,” MFISD Bilingual Director Pedro Garcia told DailyTrib.com.

The evening features performances from students in prekindergarten through the fifth grade that showcase their Hispanic heritage. The district has students with roots in dozens of cultures from 13 Hispanic countries, according to Garcia.

Local vendors will offer traditional dishes and goods.

“It’s going to be lots of fun,” Garcia said. “It will be bigger and better than we’ve had it in the past.”

This is Garcia’s first year with MFISD, but the district has held a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration for at least five years.

An estimated 25 percent of MFISD students are Spanish-speaking and receive some level of bilingual education services, according to Garcia.

