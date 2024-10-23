Granite Shoals makes headway on water system upgrades

An overview of the stretch of Kingswood Drive in Granite Shoals that received badly needed waterline upgrades over the summer. Area residents now have significant increases to their water pressure at the tap and three new fire hydrants. Google Maps image

Granite Shoals completed 0.28 miles of waterline upgrades on its east side, increasing water pressure and fire protection to dozens of households. With a revamped budget and more staff in the Utilities Department, the city is tackling its longtime water system issues.

The line upgrade, completed on Aug. 28, stretches from the intersection of Kingswood Drive and Kings Circle Drive to the intersection of Kingswood Drive and Kingdom Drive. The old 2-inch waterline was replaced with a 6-inch line, which boosted water pressure for residents in the area and allowed for the installation of three new fire hydrants.

Water pressure jumped from approximately 44 pounds per square-inch to 62 psi, according to Utilities Superintendent Josh Hisey. He explained that residents had been dealing with poor water pressure for years— seeing significant drops whenever neighbors used water at the same time—due to the minimal flow allowed by the old 2-inch lines. With an increase in line size, residents should now be able to use water concurrently without seeing a drop in pressure.

The three fire hydrants also dramatically increased fire safety in the area, as the nearest hydrant was several blocks away prior to the new installations.

Hisey told DailyTrib.com that more line improvements are in the works thanks to freed-up funds from a $7 million water bond passed in 2019. The city also chose to not supplement the general fund with revenues from the utility fund in the current fiscal year, meaning the Utilities Department has another million dollars at its disposal.

Two utility worker positions were also added to the city’s roster, further bolstering the capabilities of Hisey’s crew.

“I think (the additional funds and workers) will improve our plight a lot,” Hisey told DailyTrib.com. “We’ve always been held back by our budget. Eventually, we’ll get to a point where we’ll start gaining on the maintenance and repairs.”

Hisey identified the 1000 and 500 blocks of the Northshore area as next in line for waterline repairs and upgrades.

dakota@thepicayune.com

