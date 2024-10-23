Viral post about ‘missing girl’ incites panic, but woman was never missing

A Facebook post made by a Highland Lakes resident around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, claimed a young woman was missing after being approached by two men at a Marble Falls gas station. The post went viral, shared by thousands of people in Texas and across the country, but according to Marble Falls police, the woman, Olivia Corbin, was never missing or in danger.

The post, made by Casey Blair, was shared over 30,000 times in less than two hours. The entire Marble Falls police force was involved or on standby during an investigation.

“(Corbin) was never missing,” Marble Falls Police Department Capt. Jimmy Cole told DailyTrib.com on Wednesday morning after things had died down.

Blair’s original Facebook post has since been removed from her page, but it read as follows (unedited except for details about Corbin’s car):

“Please HELP!!!!

My friends daughter was headed home from college – got gas in Marble Falls (Round up Valero) approached by two men while one the phone with mom …phone is now turned off, life 360 turned off

Driving (car make and model omitted)

TX License plates- (license number omitted)

Olivia Corbin

5’7”

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

MF POLICE have been notified”

Corbin was reported home, safe and sound at around 10 p.m., roughly two hours after the post was made, and according to MFPD reports, she was unaware she was “missing.” Corbin’s phone had reportedly died while she was driving home from San Marcos to Granbury, and she was unreachable.

According to Capt. Cole, Olivia Corbin’s mother, Tiffany Corbin, became worried when her daughter did not respond to text messages. She noticed that Olivia’s Life 360 app, which shares locations, had stopped functioning at the Valero store at the intersection of Broadway and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. The Corbin family, while reportedly worried, was not connected to the viral post in any way. Police reports state the family does not know or is even familiar with Blair.

Tiffany Corbin wrote her own post on Facebook in the aftermath of the ordeal.

Capt. Cole told DailyTrib.com that surveillance footage from the gas station revealed Corbin stopped there but was not approached by two men. The detail of the two men approaching her appears to have originated in Blair’s post.

Marble Falls officers and detectives were swarmed with requests to investigate and reports of the “missing” Corbin following Blair’s post.

“To say the least, we got ‘bombarded,’” Cole said.

Blair’s post was liked over 1,000 times, received more than 1,200 comments, and was shared over 37,000 by Wednesday morning before it was removed.

