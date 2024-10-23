Speed change on TX-29 in Burnet

A section of Texas 29 within the Burnet city limits, marked on the map, will have a new speed limit as soon as signs go up. Burnet City Council image

Drivers on a stretch of Texas 29 in Burnet should pay attention to new speed limit signs going up soon. The section of highway between Creekfall Road and CR 250, near the new Tractor Supply Co. and across from the county annex, will soon be 60 mph. The change is to help drivers adjust their speeds between the 55-mph and 65-mph limits entering and exiting the city.

The Burnet City Council approved the new speed limit at its Oct. 22 meeting.

“It will actually reduce the speed in just a very small area, about one-quarter of a mile,” Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee said during the Tuesday meeting.

For westbound traffic into the city, the speed limit will gradually decrease, dropping from 65 mph to 60 mph and then to 55 mph near Baylor Scott & White Clinic. For eastbound traffic leaving the city, the limit will gradually increase from 55 mph to 60 mph and then to 65 mph.

The change is based on a recent recommendation from a Texas Department of Transportation engineering and traffic study and is aimed at improving road safety.

The new speed limits will go into effect as soon as the signs are up, City Manager David Vaughn said. No date for that has been set. After they are installed, speeders will face a fine of up to $200.

