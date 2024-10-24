As Election Day nears, MFISD leaders campaign for tax increase

Two Marble Falls school board trustees have written letters outlining the dire importance of the school funding election on the Nov. 5 ballot. The passage of a small property tax increase put to voters could mean the difference between maintaining district standards and making serious budget cuts, according to the board members.

The proposed tax increase of 2.67 cents per $100 property valuation would raise an additional $2.2 million for the Marble Falls Independent School District, enough to cover federal and state funding shortfalls, inflation impacts, and the rising costs of goods and services, according to the district.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visit the DailyTrib.com Election Guide to learn more.

The MFISD Board of Trustees voted for the voter-approved tax rate election, or VATRE, on Aug. 19, setting into motion an educational campaign spearheaded by Superintendent Jeff Gasaway.

Now, board President Kevin Naumann and Vice President Kevin Virdell are weighing in on the matter.

“The VATRE represents a critical opportunity for the Marble Falls community to come together in support of its schools, ensuring we can continue fulfilling our promise to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential,” Naumann wrote in a letter of support for the election.

He laid out MFISD’s precarious financial position, explaining that inflation and a lack of funding from the state have pushed the district to its limit. Leadership eliminated $700,000 from the budget through staff reorganization and position cuts and limited pay increases to 1 percent, as opposed to 3-4 percent like in years past.

“Despite these efforts, the financial challenges remain significant, making the VATRE a critical next step to ensure the district’s continued stability and ability to provide the quality of education that our community deserves,” Naumann wrote.

The $2.2 million that would be gained from the VATRE is necessary to sustain current staffing. Without it, teachers would have to be let go, leading to increased class sizes, and student programs would have to be cut.

“(The $2.2 million) would allow the district to maintain class sizes, retain our dedicated staff, and preserve essential student programs, such as extracurricular activities that are a cornerstone of our students’ growth and well-being,” Naumann continued in his letter.

According to a tax rate calculator provided by MFISD on its website dedicated to the funding election, loveinspireachieve.com, the proposed 2.67-cent tax increase would result in $8.90 more a month for a home worth $400,000, the average house price in the district.

Board Vice President Virdell painted a broader picture in his letter.

“The financial health of Texas public schools is in jeopardy as districts across the state report substantial budget shortfalls,” he wrote. “These deficits are driven by rising operational costs, the expiration of federal pandemic relief funds, and a stagnation in state funding.”

The Texas Legislature is responsible for providing funding to the state’s public schools. One of the primary ways this is done is through the annual student allotment. The state has given $6,160 per student to districts since 2019. However, inflation has taken a toll. The allotment would now have to be $7,578 per student to hold the same value.

“Costs associated with utilities, insurance, and fuel have risen significantly since 2019, while state funding for public education remains stagnant, exacerbating the problem,” Virdell explained in his letter.

“The current budget crisis in Texas schools underscores the importance of community involvement in education funding decisions,” he continued. “Local taxpayers play a pivotal role in deciding whether districts will have the financial resources they need to provide a high-quality education to all students. For Marble Falls ISD, the upcoming VATRE election is an opportunity for the community to invest in the district’s future.”

