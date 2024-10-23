BCISD Education Foundation aims to boost classroom innovation

Burnet CISD Education Foundation leaders display a yard sign available to donors contributing $250 or more to the group. The nonprofit outlined its mission during the Burnet Chamber of Commerce's Coffee and Conversation on Oct. 22. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The newly formed Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Education Foundation is on a mission to provide teachers with the resources and funding they need to bring innovative ideas to life in the classroom. During a Burnet Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Conversations event Oct. 22, foundation leaders shared their vision and early successes.

The nonprofit foundation invests in BCISD teachers and students by providing grants and scholarships for innovative teaching programs, instructional materials, and other educational initiatives. The group relies on the generosity of the community to fund these efforts.

“Our teachers have so many creative ideas, but they often have to fund those extras out of their own pockets,” said Vicinta Stafford, the foundation’s director-at-large. “That’s where we come in, we want to invest in our teachers so they can invest in our students.”

Community involvement is key to the BCISD Education Foundation’s success, Stafford said. Contributions can be made online. Donors contributing $250 or more can get yard signs to show their support. Those who donate $500 or more can join the permanent Founders Circle.

The foundation awarded its first round of grants, totaling over $5,000, just two weeks ago, surprising teachers with celebratory classroom visits complete with pom-poms and oversized checks.

“The excitement on their faces was priceless,” said Kaylee Gaines, the foundation’s vice president of marketing and events. “These $500 grants may seem small, but they make a big difference for teachers who are stretching every dollar.”

Looking ahead, the foundation plans to award up to $40,000 in innovative grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each in its next funding cycle. The goal is to positively impact over 1,000 students across BCISD’s 12 campuses.

“Our teachers are the heart of this community, and we want to empower them to think big,” said Deidra Robertson, the foundation’s vice president of development. “With the support of local businesses and residents, we know we can make a lasting difference for Burnet students.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

