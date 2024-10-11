New BCISD Education Foundation grants teachers’ wishes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fifth-graders at R.J. Richey Elementary School in Burnet pose for a photo with their teachers and members of the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Education Foundation after the foundation awarded $500 in grant money for a MakerSpace, which will facilitate hands-on science education. BCISD Education Foundation photo

In its first-ever round of grants, the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Education Foundation awarded over $5,000 in total funding to 19 teachers for special projects and materials that will benefit over 1,000 students.

The nonprofit foundation supports BCISD teachers, student programs, and activities that would not typically be accommodated in the budget. It formed in January and held a kickoff for its big fundraising campaign on Oct. 4 during Burnet High School’s homecoming football game.

The foundation awarded 10 Kickstart Grants to teachers in October, funding a range of programs, including a MakerSpace at R.J. Richey Elementary School to reinforce hands-on science education and a ceramics program at Shady Grove Elementary.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who dedicated their time and effort to the (grant) application process,” reads a foundation statement following the grant awards. “We truly appreciate your commitment!”

To learn more about the BCISD Education Foundation, donate, or apply for a grant, visit its website.

