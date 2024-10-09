Faith Academy marks 25 years with carnival

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Faith Academy of Marble Falls celebrates its 25th anniversary with the Faith Family Affair and carnival on Oct. 12. Festivities run from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the private Christian school, 3151 RR 1431.

The carnival includes games, snacks, a mechanical bull, darts, and more. A raffle and silent auction offer potential prizes. The academy will also award alumni for their contributions to the Faith community.

“This special night is for every member of our Faith family, for everyone who has supported us throughout the years, for all students, parents, grandparents, alumni, and friends,” reads a media release for the Faith Family Affair. “Join us in our continued efforts to support the school and by being a part of our mission.”

Faith Academy’s stated mission is “to lead students to know Jesus as their personal savior, grow in both faith and academic excellence, and go into the world as lifetime disciples of Christ.” The school opened its doors in 1999 to 82 students. It now has more than 300 students.

The Saturday carnival is just the first of several events planned to celebrate the school’s 25th anniversary.

Tickets for the Faith Family Affair may be purchased online. Admission is $25 for ages 13 and older and includes five carnival game tickets. An unlimited game pass bracelet is $50. Single-game tickets are $1 each.

