Nominate a teacher for PEC’s Spotlight Award

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative is shining a light on teachers who go above and beyond for their students and community. The annual Teacher Spotlight Award is accepting nominations through Oct. 25 for educators in the PEC service area.

The award recognizes teachers in the community and presents winners with a gift basket of teaching materials. Only teachers within the PEC service area can be nominated, and only one teacher is allowed per nominator. To nominate a teacher, fill out the form on the PEC website.

“Teachers have the ability to impact a student’s life trajectory by helping them discover and use their talents to chase their dreams and give back meaningfully to their community,” said Kevyn Packer, PEC Community Outreach specialist. “This award is about thanking those teachers who inspire future generations to be their best selves and who lift our communities in extraordinary ways.”

Nominated teachers will be interviewed in early November, and winners will be announced later that month.

“If you’ve been wanting to commend a teacher who has gone above and beyond, nominating them for this award is the perfect opportunity to say thanks,” Packer said.

Email youthprograms@peci.com for more information about PEC’s Teacher Spotlight Award.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.