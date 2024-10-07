Waste collections in Llano and Burnet counties in October

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Llano and Burnet counties are each holding disposal events for residents in October. Llano County has a bulk junk collection on Oct. 12. Burnet County residents can get rid of household hazardous waste on Oct. 19.

Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon

Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam

For Llano County residents and customers of Kingsland Municipal Utility District and Kingsland Water Supply Corp. only.

What to bring:

passenger vehicle tires, no rims (up to 20-inch rim size); 10 tires free and $1 a tire after that (maximum 25 tires)

electronics

lead-acid batteries

TVs (no wooden consoles)

oil and antifreeze

A limited overall number of couches, mattresses, stoves, refrigerators, and dishwashers will be accepted.

Do NOT bring:

industrial/commercial waste

chemicals of any kind

dioxins

explosives or ammunition

medical or pharmaceutical items

compressed gas cylinders (aerosols/camp stove propane)

household products labeled “caution,” “warning,” or “poison”

construction/demolition debris

rechargable batteries

household trash

paint of any kind

For more information about Llano County’s bulk collection, call 512-793-6181, 325-388-5723, or 325-247-2039.

Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 (2 miles east of U.S. 281) in Burnet

For Burnet County residents only.

What to bring:

passenger vehicle tires, no rims (up to 24-inch rim size); 10 tires free and $3 a tire after that

lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

cellphones and telephones

computer components and parts

TVs (no wooden consoles)

used motor oil and filters

latex paint

petroleum-based paints, stains, and varnishes

antifreeze

household hazardous chemicals

compressed gas cylinders (aerosols and camp stove propone)

fluorescent lamp bulbs (no compact fluorescent bulbs)

transmission and brake fluid

pool chemicals

scrap metal (no lawnmowers or appliances)

Do NOT bring:

tires with rims

containers larger than 5 gallons

agricultural pesticides/chemicals

dioxins, explosives

medical and pharmaceutical items

large propane cylinders over 40 pounds

wooden TV consoles

appliances

industrial, commercial, or business waste

For more information, call Burnet County commissoners Jim Luther Jr. at 512-715-4112, Damon Beierle at 512-715-2611, Billy Wall at 830-265-0483, or Joe Don Dockery at 512-715-2911.

Safety guidelines

Bring products in original containers.

Do not mix or consolidate products.

Properly seal containers to prevent leaking.

Haul containers and materials in the trunk or the back of the vehicle and away from passengers.

