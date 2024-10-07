SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Waste collections in Llano and Burnet counties in October

10/07/24 | DailyTrib.com

Llano and Burnet counties are each holding disposal events for residents in October. Llano County has a bulk junk collection on Oct. 12. Burnet County residents can get rid of household hazardous waste on Oct. 19.

LLANO COUNTY RESIDENTIAL BULK COLLECTION

Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon

Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam

For Llano County residents and customers of Kingsland Municipal Utility District and Kingsland Water Supply Corp. only.

What to bring:

  • passenger vehicle tires, no rims (up to 20-inch rim size); 10 tires free and $1 a tire after that (maximum 25 tires)
  • electronics
  • lead-acid batteries
  • TVs (no wooden consoles)
  • oil and antifreeze

A limited overall number of couches, mattresses, stoves, refrigerators, and dishwashers will be accepted.

Do NOT bring:

  • industrial/commercial waste
  • chemicals of any kind
  • dioxins
  • explosives or ammunition
  • medical or pharmaceutical items
  • compressed gas cylinders (aerosols/camp stove propane)
  • household products labeled “caution,” “warning,” or “poison”
  • construction/demolition debris
  • rechargable batteries
  • household trash
  • paint of any kind

For more information about Llano County’s bulk collection, call 512-793-6181, 325-388-5723, or 325-247-2039.

BURNET COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION

Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 (2 miles east of U.S. 281) in Burnet

For Burnet County residents only.

What to bring:

  • passenger vehicle tires, no rims (up to 24-inch rim size); 10 tires free and $3 a tire after that
  • lead-acid and rechargeable batteries
  • cellphones and telephones
  • computer components and parts
  • TVs (no wooden consoles)
  • used motor oil and filters
  • latex paint
  • petroleum-based paints, stains, and varnishes
  • antifreeze
  • household hazardous chemicals
  • compressed gas cylinders (aerosols and camp stove propone)
  • fluorescent lamp bulbs (no compact fluorescent bulbs)
  • transmission and brake fluid
  • pool chemicals
  • scrap metal (no lawnmowers or appliances)

Do NOT bring:

  • tires with rims
  • containers larger than 5 gallons
  • agricultural pesticides/chemicals
  • dioxins, explosives
  • medical and pharmaceutical items
  • large propane cylinders over 40 pounds
  • wooden TV consoles
  • appliances
  • industrial, commercial, or business waste

For more information, call Burnet County commissoners Jim Luther Jr. at 512-715-4112, Damon Beierle at 512-715-2611, Billy Wall at 830-265-0483, or Joe Don Dockery at 512-715-2911.

Safety guidelines

  • Bring products in original containers.
  • Do not mix or consolidate products.
  • Properly seal containers to prevent leaking.
  • Haul containers and materials in the trunk or the back of the vehicle and away from passengers.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Warhorses nip Mustangs 28-27

10/07/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Nominate a teacher for PEC’s Spotlight Award

10/07/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

BCSO: Church member arrested, admits to ‘fabricated’ threat story

10/06/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *