Waste collections in Llano and Burnet counties in October
Llano and Burnet counties are each holding disposal events for residents in October. Llano County has a bulk junk collection on Oct. 12. Burnet County residents can get rid of household hazardous waste on Oct. 19.
LLANO COUNTY RESIDENTIAL BULK COLLECTION
Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon
Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam
For Llano County residents and customers of Kingsland Municipal Utility District and Kingsland Water Supply Corp. only.
What to bring:
- passenger vehicle tires, no rims (up to 20-inch rim size); 10 tires free and $1 a tire after that (maximum 25 tires)
- electronics
- lead-acid batteries
- TVs (no wooden consoles)
- oil and antifreeze
A limited overall number of couches, mattresses, stoves, refrigerators, and dishwashers will be accepted.
Do NOT bring:
- industrial/commercial waste
- chemicals of any kind
- dioxins
- explosives or ammunition
- medical or pharmaceutical items
- compressed gas cylinders (aerosols/camp stove propane)
- household products labeled “caution,” “warning,” or “poison”
- construction/demolition debris
- rechargable batteries
- household trash
- paint of any kind
For more information about Llano County’s bulk collection, call 512-793-6181, 325-388-5723, or 325-247-2039.
BURNET COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION
Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 (2 miles east of U.S. 281) in Burnet
For Burnet County residents only.
What to bring:
- passenger vehicle tires, no rims (up to 24-inch rim size); 10 tires free and $3 a tire after that
- lead-acid and rechargeable batteries
- cellphones and telephones
- computer components and parts
- TVs (no wooden consoles)
- used motor oil and filters
- latex paint
- petroleum-based paints, stains, and varnishes
- antifreeze
- household hazardous chemicals
- compressed gas cylinders (aerosols and camp stove propone)
- fluorescent lamp bulbs (no compact fluorescent bulbs)
- transmission and brake fluid
- pool chemicals
- scrap metal (no lawnmowers or appliances)
Do NOT bring:
- tires with rims
- containers larger than 5 gallons
- agricultural pesticides/chemicals
- dioxins, explosives
- medical and pharmaceutical items
- large propane cylinders over 40 pounds
- wooden TV consoles
- appliances
- industrial, commercial, or business waste
For more information, call Burnet County commissoners Jim Luther Jr. at 512-715-4112, Damon Beierle at 512-715-2611, Billy Wall at 830-265-0483, or Joe Don Dockery at 512-715-2911.
Safety guidelines
- Bring products in original containers.
- Do not mix or consolidate products.
- Properly seal containers to prevent leaking.
- Haul containers and materials in the trunk or the back of the vehicle and away from passengers.