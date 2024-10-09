Burnet County commissioner addresses conflict of interest allegation

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle addressed an anonymous letter that accused him of violating a local government code during the Commissioners Court meeting Oct. 8. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle on Oct. 8 publicly addressed an anonymous allegation that he violated a local government code concerning conflict of interest.

During the Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Beierle said he did not violate the code and would fully cooperate with an investigation conducted by an out-of-county prosecutor.

The anonymous letter containing the allegation was received by the Commissioners Court on Oct. 1. It referred to instances when the court voted to allocate sponsorship dollars to tourism events for which Beierle’s entertainment company provided services. The commissioner abstained from these votes.

Beierle is part owner of Double Eagle Entertainment, which mostly provides musical acts for events. The company does not directly receive sponsorship funds, but county money is used to sponsor the events as a whole.

“I don’t make a commission on them or anything like that,” Beierle said. “But common sense always told me to abstain because of my ethics and morals. … In your brain, you’re like, ‘I can’t vote on this.’”

While Beierle abstained from the funding votes, Local Government Code 171.004 also requires a conflict-of-interest questionnaire (CIQ) form be filled out.

The anonymous letter claims Beierle violated the code by not filling out the questionnaire in two separate instances in May 2023, something he admitted to during a Commissioners Court meeting on Sept. 12, 2023.

The two events recorded in the court’s official minutes from May 2023 are:

a May 9 tourism sponsorship vote to allocate $3,600 to the Burnet’s Jackson Street Jams concert series;

and a May 23 tourism sponsorship vote to allocate $5,000 to the Marble Falls Summer Concert Series.

According to Commissioner Beierle and legal counsel he consulted, an official would need to both fail to abstain from voting and fail to file a CIQ to violate Local Government Code 171.004.

“I called the county and district attorney, who called another prosecutor in another county, and they came back and said it takes two actions to violate the code. And not doing both violates the code,” he said.

Beierle admitted that before the Sept. 12, 2023, meeting, he was not aware of the requirement to file a questionaire but had consistently abstained from voting on any matters in which he had a conflict of interest.

“Before Sept. 23, I did not file a CIQ, but I did abstain 100 percent of the time. Ever since I learned of it, I have filed a CIQ. My intent was always to do the right thing,” Beierle said.

In response to the anonymous letter, the Burnet County Attorney’s Office referred the matter to neighboring San Saba County Attorney Russ Baker to investigate. Assistant Burnet County Attorney Colleen Davis spoke at the Oct. 8 Commissioners Court meeting, explaining the role the attorney’s office will take in addressing an allegation against Commissioner Damon Beierle. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

“We take any complaints from the public seriously,” said Assistant Burnet County Attorney Colleen Davis. “Because we work so closely with all members of the Commissioners Court, it was not appropriate, ethically, for our office to look into this. So we did reach out to another prosecutor, and they are going to do a thorough investigation and make recommendations for any follow-through they think is necessary.”

Commissioner Beierle emphasized he will cooperate with the investigation.

“If that prosecutor decides that there is a violation, then I will walk through that like anybody else would.”

You can watch a recording of the Oct. 8 Commissioners Court meeting on the Burnet County Government’s YouTube page.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.