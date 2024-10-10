Marble Falls population up 13 percent from 2022—and growing

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Marble Falls stretches out from an overlook south of the U.S. 281 bridge. File photo

Marble Falls continues its booming growth in 2024 with an estimated population of 8,395, which is 13 percent higher than the 7,423 count from the 2022 U.S. Census. The city also has 1,661 apartment or multi-family housing units on the way.

The growth might seem sudden, but according to one of the city’s longtime leaders, it is decades in the making.

Marble Falls Development Services Director Kim Foutz gave a 2023-24 fiscal year review presentation to the City Council on Oct. 1, laying out the city’s estimated population, building projects, and development.

According to the report, Marble Falls’ population will likely continue to rise, with an estimated 9,578 residents expected by 2027.

The report also laid out big construction numbers for fiscal year 2023-24:

2,535 building permits issued;

$135.74 million in residential construction value;

$140.71 million in commercial construction value;

roughly 10,000 building inspections conducted;

870 multi-family units under construction;

791 multi-family units in the permitting process;

and $364,163 in utility impact fees collected.

“Growth is not spontaneous, even if it appears that way,” Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes told DailyTrib.com about the seemingly rapid rise in population. “Growth takes infrastructure, it takes will, it takes promotion, it takes planning.”

Rhodes said the city started looking at how to accommodate growth and attract a hospital to the region as far back as 1999. This led to the issuance of a $10 million bond in 2008 to build roughly 6 miles’ worth of water/wastewater lines stretching from the heart of Marble Falls all the way to the U.S. 281 and Texas 71 intersection.

According to Rhodes, the water/wastewater infrastructure built by the city paved the way for the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center at 810 Texas 71 and large subdivisions like Thunder Rock, Gregg Ranch, and Legacy Crossing.

Rhodes acknowledged local government’s role in steering growth, but also said Texas is a state driven by property rights and that growth was ultimately up to property owners’ decisions.

“(Growth) might be steered by local government, but it’s about the guy who owns the dirt and whether or not they decide to sell it,” he said.

dakota@thepicayune.com

