BCISD Education Foundation to launch fundraiser at homecoming game

10/02/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet Education Foundation board members will officially launch an annual fundraising campaign during the Burnet High School homecoming football game Oct. 4. Courtesy photo

The newly formed Burnet CISD Education Foundation will officially launch its annual fundraising campaign during the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 4, at Bulldog Stadium. The effort begins before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. 

The foundation will have a booth at the stadium where people can meet board members and make donations.

The money will be used to bridge funding gaps in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s operating budget. The foundation is also collecting donations online.

One foundation initiative will reward teachers who implement creative teaching methods and programs in the classroom. Applications for innovative teaching grants can be found online.

Monetary donations of any amount are accepted and appreciated. Those who contribute $500 or more will receive special recognition as founding donors.

To learn more about the Burnet CISD Education Foundation, visit its website.

