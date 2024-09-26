Burnet gets ready for homecoming week

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet High School homecoming court is (standing from left) Juan Silva, Victor Aviles-Salgado, Rhett Murray, Noah Crawford, Stellan Zollitsch; (sitting from left) Brogan Fox, Adriana Briggs, Brooke Bowman, Faith Green, and Elaina Alexander-Mabrey. Photo courtesy of BCISD

The Burnet community is gearing up for the annual homecoming parade on Oct. 3 as well as the Bulldogs football game against Lake View on Oct. 4. Students are also looking forward to a week of dress-up days.

The community parade is 6 p.m. next Thursday around the courthouse square. Organizations, churches, children’s programs, and more are invited to enter a float. Sign up via an online form by Monday. The parade’s final lineup will be emailed to participants by Wednesday.

Burnet High School social studies teacher and parade organizer Clint Mulhollan said the event showcases the school district’s commitment to its motto of Spirit, Pride, and Honor.

“Participating in the parade gives groups a chance to engage with the public in a fun and festive atmosphere while promoting school spirit and supporting our youth,” he said.

For more information about the parade, email Mulhollan at cmulhollan@burnetcisd.net.

DRESS-UP WEEK

Burnet High School students can show off their spirit and style during a week of themed days, excluding Monday, which is a teacher workday. The Oct. 1-4 dress-up schedule is:

Tuesday—Country vs. Country Club; dress as a cowboy or a preppy club-goer.

Wednesday—Rhyme Without a Reason; pair up with friends or create your own outfit that has rhyming portions with no connection.

Thursday—Decades Day; wear clothing from your favorite decade.

Friday—Green Out; show your Bulldog pride by wearing green to support the Burnet football team as it takes on Lake View at Bulldog Stadium, 1000 The Green Mile. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

