MFHS Theatre presents ‘Treasure Island’

The award-winning Marble Falls High School Theatre is putting on the pirate-themed play “Treasure Island” in four performances over three days in October.

Shows are in the MFHS Auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive, at:

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3;

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5;

and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. The theatre department asks that attending children be at least 8 years old. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

“Embark on a thrilling adventure with Jim Hawkins as she makes her way through the terrible seas of Bristol,” reads a poster for the show. “Get ready for some pirate terror and betrayal; bring all the gold you got, or you’re off to swabbing the deck!”

Young Jim Hawkins will be played by Bella Gonzalez. Long John Silver will be played by Elliott Rossbach. The cast features 18 students.

The MFHS Theatre had a stellar 2023-24 performance year, winning district and regional University Interscholastic League titles and a bronze at state for its production of “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” in the One Act Play category.

