PEC accepting D.C. Youth Tour applications

Several high school delegates from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative 2024 Youth Tour pose for a photo in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of PEC

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative is seeking the brightest youth in its coverage area for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C., in June 2025. The application window for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour is open to high schoolers through Nov. 12.

The program sends young delegates from across the United States to the nation’s capital for a week of immersive education on leadership, politics, and American history. The 2025 tour is June 15-22.

“Year after year, we get to hear stories from past participants about how the trip inspired them, the memories these students made, and in some cases, how it was life-changing,” PEC Community Outreach Specialist Mikayla Herron wrote in a media release announcing the application deadline. “It’s a joy to provide this opportunity to our area youth, and if we can play a small part in positively shaping America’s future, we’re proud to support them!”

Those selected for the tour will visit U.S. historical sites such as Arlington National Cemetery, Capitol Hill, and the Lincoln Memorial. They will also talk with elected officials and learn the ins and outs of local and national government.

“This experience solidified my eagerness to participate in a future career in government,” wrote PEC 2024 Youth Tour delegate Jake McNally. “It truly was an opportunity of a lifetime.”

To be eligible, applicants must:

be scheduled to complete their sophomore, junior, or senior years by 2025;

have a parent or legal guardian who is a PEC member in good standing;

be available for the June 15-22 tour dates;

and submit an online application by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 12.

To learn more about eligibility requirements and apply, visit PEC’s Youth Tour program webpage.

