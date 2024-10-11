GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 14, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Oct. 14
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon meeting
City Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- report on departmental updates
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- award bid for the Winter Ice Rink Infrastructure at Lakeside Park to Industrial Frigo in the amount of $93,000
- approval of a resolution to purchase SPIDR Tech deployment and installation software
- public hearing, discussion, and action on an ordinance regarding an amendment to a Planned Development District
Highland Haven City Council
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- 3cGeo Mapping presentation
- review Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations
- legislative updates, draining issues, and traffic control
- reviewal of water system
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- introductions of new city service members and service awards
- proclamation for Municipal Court Week and Code Enforcement Officer Appreciation Month
- firefighter badge-pinning ceremony
Burnet Economic Development Corp.
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
District Office, 225 S. Pierce St. Suite 104, Burnet
- consider action on a violation for failure to obtain a permit before producing groundwater
- consider action on determination of drought stage
Thursday, Oct. 17
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.