GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 14, 2024

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Oct. 14

Noon meeting

City Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

report on departmental updates

Tuesday, Oct. 15

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

award bid for the Winter Ice Rink Infrastructure at Lakeside Park to Industrial Frigo in the amount of $93,000

approval of a resolution to purchase SPIDR Tech deployment and installation software

public hearing, discussion, and action on an ordinance regarding an amendment to a Planned Development District

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

3cGeo Mapping presentation

review Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations

legislative updates, draining issues, and traffic control

reviewal of water system

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

introductions of new city service members and service awards

proclamation for Municipal Court Week and Code Enforcement Officer Appreciation Month

firefighter badge-pinning ceremony

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

9 a.m. regular meeting

District Office, 225 S. Pierce St. Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

consider action on a violation for failure to obtain a permit before producing groundwater

consider action on determination of drought stage

Thursday, Oct. 17

6 p.m. regular meeting

4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication.

editor@thepicayune.com

