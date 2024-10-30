WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Llano County 7th graders remember the Alamo
Llano Junior High history teacher Nichole Ritchie’s seventh-grade class gave a presentation on Monday, Oct. 28, to the Llano County Commissioners Court on the famous “Victory or Death” letter written by Col. William Barrett Travis during the siege of the Alamo. The commissioners subsequently approved $4,500 for a bronze historical plaque to be placed on the courthouse grounds, commemorating the most memorable battle in Texas history. Courtesy photo Nichole Ritchie