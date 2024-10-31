WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Kingsland School gets a big check from Chamber of Commerce

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce made a $10,000 donation to one of its members, The Kingsland School, on Oct. 25. The funds came from the chamber’s annual soiree, Taste Highland Lakes, a food and drink festival backed by local providers. The Kingsland School is a growing K-12 charter academy that offers an alternative to local public schools and homeschooling. Courtesy photo Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.