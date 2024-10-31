WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Kingsland School gets a big check from Chamber of Commerce
The Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce made a $10,000 donation to one of its members, The Kingsland School, on Oct. 25. The funds came from the chamber’s annual soiree, Taste Highland Lakes, a food and drink festival backed by local providers. The Kingsland School is a growing K-12 charter academy that offers an alternative to local public schools and homeschooling. Courtesy photo Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce
