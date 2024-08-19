Julie’s Cocina under new ownership

Brent Dishman is the new owner of Julie’s Cocina in Cottonwood Shores. Dishman vows to preserve the popular Mexican restaurant’s legacy. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Julie’s Cocina has a new owner. Namesake Julie Briceno and son Frankie Marquez Jr. sold the Mexican restaurant to Brent Dishman, who is committed to preserving its legacy.

“My goal is not to change anything,” Dishman said. “We’re not looking to make any changes. I’m just hoping to come in and implement some things from my past regarding systems or service, just things to make operations smoother.”

The new owner brings extensive experience from his career in the restaurant industry, where he worked his way up from server to general manager and now restaurateur. He has been working with Briceno during the transition.

“The atmosphere that Julie created … it’s like walking into Julie’s house, and I think that’s what you feel,” he said. “The amount of regulars that I’ve met in one week, I can’t even remember all the names. So that’s one of my biggest things, is just to make sure that we keep that kind of legacy of comfort as people walk in.”

Julie’s Cocina has been a staple in Cottonwood Shores for 15 years. Briceno began in the business working for her mother, who owned and operated Janie’s for more than 30 years in Marble Falls.

“(Briceno) always wanted to open her own restaurant, so when she saw an opportunity for a place in Cottonwood, she left Janie’s and started her own thing,” said son Frankie.

He pointed to the restaurant’s employees and customers as the keys to its success.

“We’ve had employees who have been with us from the very first day,” he said. “We’re forever indebted to our customers and those employees who have paved this path of success for us.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.