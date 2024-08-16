‘A regular teenager again’: Bertram girl gets lifesaving kidney

Bertram teen Ali Thomas’ difficult, three-year journey reached a joyous conclusion on Aug. 12 when she received a lifesaving kidney transplant.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster,” said Ali’s mother, Kelly Thomas. “There have been many ups and downs, but really she’s just happy now that it’s over. The hard part is over, and all that’s left is healing and thinking about all the things she wants to do with her future.”

The 15-year-old’s medical hardships began in September 2021 when a series of tests sparked by a stomachache revealed she needed a new kidney. She was placed on a transplant list and began her long wait.

Over the past three years, Ali’s family, friends, and community rallied together to support her. Fundraisers were organized to help cover the costs of her care, and the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) stepped in to assist with the mounting expenses.

Kelly Thomas also reached out to her sister, Sandy Hickman, in Oklahoma for additional support.

“We’ve been so grateful for all the support from the community,” said Hickman, who worked with COTA directly during Ali’s battle with kidney failure.

“It’s just beautiful that we had such support from all the community and everybody in it,” Thomas added. “Any other family that has to go through this should know it’s important to reach out to family and the community and get as much support as you can because they’re going to need it. It’s just a long, hard road.” Ali Thomas shows off the kidney transplant pillow given to her by the hospital that performed her surgery. Courtesy photo

While awaiting a transplant, Ali’s condition deteriorated to Stage 5—kidney failure— necessitating treatments three times a week. She couldn’t attend school regularly or do everyday activities.

Initially, Ali was on hemodialysis, a treatment for kidney failure that filters blood using a machine. When her condition worsened, doctors switched her to peritoneal dialysis, another treatment that uses the empty space in the abdomen to filter waste and can be done from home.

“She developed blood clots, so they had to take the hemodialysis out, and we started peritoneal dialysis in October of last year. She had to have another surgery for that,” Thomas explained. “So, she’s been on peritoneal dialysis nine hours at night, every single night since October.

“She is thrilled not to have to do that anymore because that meant being home at eight o’clock every single night and being hooked to the machine,” Thomas continued. “You know, she can’t roam around during that time because of the length of the cord. So, it was really limiting her, you know, ability to go do things and just go out and have fun like a normal teenager would … .”

Despite these challenges, Ali adapted and pushed on, and after three years, she and her family received the much-anticipated call: A donor kidney was available in Houston.

The transplant surgery’s impact on Ali’s quality of life has been profound.

“The donor family saved my daughter’s life; they changed us forever,” her mother said.

Ali’s aunt expressed hope for a return to normalcy.

“We hope for Ali to be a regular teenager again,” Hickman said. “She’s looking forward to hanging out, enjoying swimming, and spending nights at friends’ houses again.”

Ali wished to share one thing in particular: a thank-you to her donor.

In a heartfelt note the teen wrote: “I hope you know how extremely grateful my family is for what you have done. No matter what my future holds, you gave me a chance at life.”

If you would like to express support for Ali and her family during her recovery, contact Sandy Hickman at 580-279-7020

