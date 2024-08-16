GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 19, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 19

1 p.m. hearings and regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

show-cause hearing for Aqua Texas-Rio Ancho, Giacomo Properties LLC, and CSWR Texas Utility to appear before the board and explain why a lawsuit should not be initiated for failure to comply with board order or rules

permit hearing on an application from Whitewater Springs Water Supply Corp.

consider action on the 2024 proposed tax rate and budget

consider action on a rule violation for J&J Water Wells’ failure to obtain a permit and register a well prior to drilling for well owner Harvey Vaughn

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing and first reading of an ordinance to adopt a budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year

discussion and action on the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2024-25

consider mending the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 boundary map to include the entirety of the J.M. Huber corporation property located within the city limit

In executive session:

consult with an attorney about the J.M. Huber property located in the TIRZ No. 1 boundary

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

5-7 p.m. public meeting

Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. Marble Falls

An informal presentation on the Wirtz Dam Bridge project. The public is invited to provide feedback and come and go at their convenience. Project materials will be available for review. Attendees may ask questions of TxDOT staff, Burnet County officials, and consultants.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

9:30 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Complex, Hancock Building, Board Room, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd. Austin

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the LCRA website for more information.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.