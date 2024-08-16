GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 19, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Aug. 19
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
1 p.m. hearings and regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
- show-cause hearing for Aqua Texas-Rio Ancho, Giacomo Properties LLC, and CSWR Texas Utility to appear before the board and explain why a lawsuit should not be initiated for failure to comply with board order or rules
- permit hearing on an application from Whitewater Springs Water Supply Corp.
- consider action on the 2024 proposed tax rate and budget
- consider action on a rule violation for J&J Water Wells’ failure to obtain a permit and register a well prior to drilling for well owner Harvey Vaughn
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- public hearing and first reading of an ordinance to adopt a budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year
- discussion and action on the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2024-25
- consider mending the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 boundary map to include the entirety of the J.M. Huber corporation property located within the city limit
In executive session:
- consult with an attorney about the J.M. Huber property located in the TIRZ No. 1 boundary
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the district’s website for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Texas Department of Transportation
5-7 p.m. public meeting
Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. Marble Falls
An informal presentation on the Wirtz Dam Bridge project. The public is invited to provide feedback and come and go at their convenience. Project materials will be available for review. Attendees may ask questions of TxDOT staff, Burnet County officials, and consultants.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
9:30 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA General Office Complex, Hancock Building, Board Room, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd. Austin
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the LCRA website for more information.