Have your say on Wirtz Dam Bridge

A 2020 conceptual design of the Wirtz Dam Bridge from K.C. Engineering Inc. Courtesy image

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, on the Wirtz Dam Bridge project, which will connect Cottonwood Shores and Granite Shoals as early as 2027. Attendees can view bridge plans and engage with leaders on the project’s scope and details.

“We just want to make sure that we’ve garnered all the public input and want to be transparent about what’s coming down the chute,” Burnet County Judge James Oakley told DailyTrib.com.

The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. State and local leaders will be on hand to answer questions from the public. Hard copies of project plans and materials will be available.

The materials can be viewed before the meeting from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the TxDOT Burnet Area Office, 3029 Texas 29 East in Burnet.

Public comments also may be submitted by email to Toni.Red@txdot.gov or by mail to TxDOT Austin District Office, 7901 N. I-35, TX 78753. The deadline for submitted comments is Sept. 6.

The Wirtz Dam Bridge project has been in the works for decades, according to Judge Oakley, who has been a supporter of the project since he was first elected as a Burnet County commissioner in 1999. He said the idea for a bridge has been discussed since at least 1974.

“I’m really happy that this (project) is close to fruition,” he said.

The bridge will cross the Colorado River, connecting FM 2147 and RR 1431. The project includes upgrades to 3.68 miles of roadway along the new thoroughfare.

The project is estimated to cost about $35 million and should go out for bid by the summer of 2025.

According to Oakley, the Wirtz Dam Bridge’s main purpose is to relieve congestion from the U.S. 281 Bridge in Marble Falls. It would also improve emergency services response times and streamline commutes from the Granite Shoals area to the south side of the Colorado River.

Another benefit is possibly driving dollars to the region.

“The purpose of this crossing is not economic development; that is just a byproduct,” Oakley said. “It is estimated to take 10 to 15 percent reduction on (U.S. 281) bridge traffic.”

