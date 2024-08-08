Burnet County struggles with salary increases as deadline looms

Burnet County elected officials are struggling over how much their raises should be in the 2025 budget. Legal public notices will announce proposed raises of $20,000 a year each for all 18 elected officials, but that most likely will not be the final number, they say. Disputes over pay equality during a special meeting of the Commissioners Court on Wednesday, Aug. 7, delayed a final decision.

The proposed $20,000 raise represents the highest possible salary increase elected officials can receive in the 2025 budget. The Commissioners Court is required to publicly publish maximum possible raises for all elected officials at least 10 days before a budget hearing. A public hearing is expected to be set for 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. That is also the date of the Commissioners Court’s next regular meeting.

After the public hearing, the court will vote on what the actual raises will be for elected officials and all Burnet County employees.

The proposed pay increase for county employees was originally around 6 percent. The proposed raises for all elected officials were set at different levels: 4 percent, 6 percent, and in the case of constables, 18 percent.

That initial set of salary maximums, which was proposed by Burnet County Judge James Oakley, was presented to the court on July 23. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve those figures for publication in the local paper of record, as required by law. An analysis of these salary changes can be found in the July 26 DailyTrib.com story “Burnet County eyes big raises for electeds and employees.”

Officials protested the proposed raises, and Oakley subsequently presented a new set of higher numbers on Aug. 7. Oakley is tasked with preparing the budget each year.

Following a heated discussion over the new numbers, commissioners decided to rescind Oakley’s initial proposal and advertise raises for elected officials at $20,000 a year each.

Oakley said he made the changes to take into consideration a request by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office for a larger salary increase using state funds received from Texas Senate Bill 22, which awarded money to rural law enforcement agencies across the state.

“Subsequent to our vote last time (July 23), we became aware that there were some Senate Bill 22 funds that would go to an increase for the Sheriff’s Office, and there were some other requests that came in,” Oakley said. “Generally speaking, the sheriff, the county judge, and the county attorney are all at the same level.”

The original proposal gave the sheriff a 6.19 percent raise, adding $6,634 a year and bringing the salary up from $105,159 to $111,553. The money from SB22 brings that number up to $122,416, a 16.41 percent increase.

With the new increase for the sheriff, Judge Oakley also upped the proposed salaries of the county judge and the county attorney to make them comparable. The judge’s proposed salary would increase from $106,841 to $124,251; the county attorney’s from $114,599 to $133,274.

Other elected officials questioned Oakley’s methods for setting the raises and asked him to advertise the maximum $20,000-a-year amount so Burnet County could meet the legal deadline for placing the ad. Officials can then use the time between publication date and the next regular meeting on Aug. 13 to explore other options.

“If these numbers don’t matter, put a cap on them at $20,000, let the public come to Commissioners Court, and let us discuss it in open court,” said District Clerk Casie Walker.

Another issue came up when Burnet County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead pointed out that the four JPs receive their travel allowance, which is proposed at $6,000 a year, as part of their base salary and have to pay income taxes on it. County commissioners receive their transportation allowances separately and are not taxed. Whitehead suggested that JP pay and transportation compensation be equal to commissioners.

“We are not looking to get a huge raise in our salary,” Whitehead told DailyTrib.com following the meeting. “We want things to be fair across the board. There are some who get a huge increase, and there are others that get a tiny little tidbit.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall, whose term expires at the end of the year, backed up Walker’s proposal and moved to set the $20,000 maximum in the public notice with the intention of finding the true raises when the budget is actually voted on in two weeks. Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther seconded his motion, and the court, sans Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle, who was absent, voted in favor of the motion.

Following the meeting, DailyTrib.com asked Oakley how he came to the numbers he proposed.

“The numbers that are in the proposed ad are merely that (proposed),” he said. “I’m trying to strike a balance that is fiscally responsible but also makes us competitive in the marketplace for the professionals that we need to make this ship run.”

