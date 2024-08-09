Marble Falls High School chorale state champion in virtual contest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls High School chorale is the Perform America Small School State Champion in Texas. The chorale, a mixed choir under the direction of Bryce Gage, placed first at the state level of the Next Level Performances Virtual Contest, which took place from May through June.

This prestigious event, sponsored by Next Level Initiatives and Perform America, featured high school choirs from across Texas competing for top honors.

Along with the state title, the Marble Falls High School varsity women’s choir placed second and the varsity men were fourth in the small school choir category of Class 4A and below. All three Marble Falls groups advanced to the state level in June. The Marble Falls High School varsity women’s choir.

Choirs in the Next Level contest submitted recordings of their performances from the 2023-24 school year to be evaluated by a panel of judges.

The Marble Falls chorale received the highest honor for their performance of “How Can I Keep From Singing” by Taylor Davis.

“I am so excited as our kids have worked so hard and we have come so far,” said Director Gage in a Marble Falls school district media release announcing the honors. “The support that our district provides the arts is second to none, and through that support, we are able to provide our students top-notch experiences. We are looking forward to getting school started and making music with all these students.” The Marble Falls High School varsity men’s choir.

Michael Zook, director of Choral Operations for Perform America, congratulated Marble Falls on its success.

“The Marble Falls High School Varsity Chorale’s achievement is a testament to their dedication and talent,” he said in the release. “Congratulations to choir director Bryce Gage and all the students for this incredible honor.”

