Burnet County eyes big raises for electeds and employees

Burnet County’s 2024-25 fiscal year budget might include raises of at least 6 percent and, in some cases, as high as almost 18 percent for elected officials and employees. The proposed increases are attributed to a few factors, including cost of living.

The pay increases were a main topic of discussion during the Commissioners Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

The proposed cost-of-living increases for county employees align with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

“While it is a raise, in theory, it’s just the cost-of-living increase to keep up with rising home and auto insurance and everything else,” Burnet County Judge James Oakley told DailyTrib.com.

In addition to a 4 percent cost-of-living raise, employees could receive an extra 2 percent step-grade increase for a total 6 percent raise. Step-grade raises are typically based on employee longevity.

PAY INCREASES FOR ELECTED OFFICIALS

Before any raises for elected officials can be approved, the county must notify the public of proposed potential changes to their salaries per Texas Local Government Code 152.013.

The Commissioners Court voted to post the potential increases on Tuesday to meet the code’s press deadline, although the amounts might change between this story’s publication and the vote.

Some officials could have their salaries adjusted to match comparable positions in Burnet County and receive slight increases in longevity pay.

For example, all four Burnet County constables could each get a $13,046-a-year raise to put their salaries on par with those of Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeants. Constable salaries would increase from $74,026.29 a year to $87,072.39 as of Oct. 1, when the 2024-25 fiscal year begins.

Raises for all four Burnet County commissioners would bring them up to the same level of countywide positions rather than precinct-only positions. The proposed raise for each commissioner is $8,729 more a year than their current $85,352.27 salary.

“The thought on the commissioners is that, while they are elected on the precinct level, they wear a county-wide hat,” Judge Oakley said.

The salaries of elected officials in Burnet County totaled $1.69 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget. If the proposed raises for the 2024-25 budget are approved, that total would be $1.85 million.

The county’s total budgeted expenditures for 2023-24 were about $64.54 million. The budget for 2024-25 is still in the works, but a public hearing to discuss it is Aug. 27.

Below are the current salaries and proposed raises for Burnet County elected officials from highest paid on down:

Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo

Fiscal year 2023-24 salary: $114,599

Proposed raise: $6,968, or 6.08 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $121,566

Burnet County Judge James Oakley

FY 2023-24 salary: $106,841

Proposed raise: $6,496, or 6.08 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $113,337

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd

FY 2023-24 salary: $105,159.

Proposed raise: $6,634, or 6.19 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $111,553

Burnet County District Clerk Casie Walker

FY 2023-24 salary: $93,084.89

Proposed raise: $5,660, or 6.08 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $98,744

Burnet County Clerk Vicinta Stafford

FY 2023-24 salary: $93,084

Proposed raise: $5,900, or 6.33 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $98,984

Burnet County Tax Assessor-Collector Sheri Frazier

FY 2023-24 salary: $93,084

Proposed raise: $5,660, or 6.08 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $98,744

Burnet County Treasurer Karrie Crownover

FY 2023-24 salary: $93,084

Proposed raise: $5,660, or 6.08 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $98,744

Burnet County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther

FY 2023-24 salary: $90,244

Proposed raise: $8,729, or 9.67 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $98,984

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle

FY 2023-24 salary: $90,255

Proposed raise: $8,729, or 9.67 percent

FY2025 proposed salary: $98,984

Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall

FY 2023-24 salary: $90,255

Proposed raise: $8,729, or 9.67 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $98,984

Burnet County Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery

FY 2023-24 salary: $90,255

Proposed raise: $8,489, or 9.4 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $98,744

Burnet County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson

FY 2023-24 salary: $89,852

Proposed raise: $6,929, or 7.7 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $96,781

Burnet County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead

FY 2023-24 salary: $89,852

Proposed raise: $6,689, or 7.83 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $96,541

Burnet County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst

FY 2023-24 salary: $89,852

Proposed raise: $6,929, or 7.7 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $96,781

Burnet County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Debbie Bindseil

FY 2023-24 salary: $89,852

Proposed raise: $6,689, or 7.83 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $96,541

Burnet County Precinct 1 Constable Leslie Ray

FY 2023-24 salary: $72,642

Proposed raise: $13,046, or 17.95 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $85,688

Burnet County Precinct 2 Constable Garry Adams

FY 2023-24 salary: $72,642

Proposed raise: $13,046, or 17.95 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $85,688

Burnet County Precinct 3 Constable Scott Davis

FY 2023-24 salary: $72,642

Proposed raise: $13,046, or 17.95 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $85,688

Burnet County Precinct 4 Constable Millicent “Missy” Bindseil

FY 2023-24 salary: $72,642

Proposed raise: $12,806, or 17.62 percent

FY 2024-25 proposed salary: $85,688

