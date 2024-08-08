Texas Housing Foundation lays off 15 Marble Falls employees

The Texas Housing Foundation informed about 75 employees, including 15 at the Community Resource Center in Marble Falls, that their jobs would end on Oct. 31 due to reorganization.

“The majority of people will keep their jobs,” THF board Chair Susan Hamm of Blanco County told DailyTrib.com. “A few will lose their jobs, probably those in upper management.”

A media release from the foundation referred to the change as a “strategic reorganization in response to economic constraints.” It also announced that the Kingsland satellite office will be a new hub for CRC services in Llano County. A satellite office in the city of Llano will close, with services moving to Kingsland.

“We are working with the Kingsland First Baptist Church to open a CRC in their Education Building in August of 2024,” reads a quote from CRC Executive Director Lucy Murphy in the media release.

The nonprofit Texas Housing Foundation provides affordable housing and services for communities across Texas.

The Community Resource Centers of Texas, headquartered in Marble Falls, covers four counties: Burnet, Llano, Williamson, and Blanco. All CRC sites provide funds, referrals, and other help for people in need. For its 20-year existence, the CRC has been funded by the Texas Housing Foundation and all employees are paid through the foundation.

THF general counsel Dominic “Nick” Audino objected to the use of the term “laid off” when he spoke to DailyTrib.com and said the Marble Falls office would continue to operate as it has in the past. The Kingsland facility is an addition and expansion of services, he said, adding that the foundation is hiring a management company to take over both the housing and CRC properties.

“A lot of the people will be reporting to the same place and doing the same job, just not for the Texas Housing Foundation,” Audino said. “They will be picked up by the new management company. They will be interviewed and given first consideration for the jobs.”

The THF board is currently looking to hire one of three management companies under consideration. The board meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1110 Broadway in Marble Falls. The next meeting is Aug. 27, when the board will hold an estimated two-hour executive session to interview people for chief executive officer. CEO Mark Mayfield, who was instrumental in founding the Texas Housing Authority and establishing the CRC, retired in July.

According to information given to DailyTrib.com, all Texas Housing Foundation employees were on an online call at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 when the changes were announced. That included all CRC employees. Audino said the call included 75 people total.

A statement read to the employees by foundation CEO Allison Milliorn attributed the change in management services to “declining occupancy, soaring interest rates and inflation.”

“Despite some success with various measures, our board concluded that we must reduce our workforce to ensure the company’s viability,” Milliorn said. “We understand the gravity of this decision and the impact it will have on each of you.”

She also reassured everyone that a new management company would most likely retain site staff.

“We have never seen it otherwise,” she continued.

A subsequent online call at 9:17 a.m. the same day informed a smaller group of employees that their jobs with the Texas Housing Foundation would end on Oct. 31. That call was followed by an email at 11:41 a.m. from THF Human Resources Director Sarita Stotts Smith to 66 people.

“I want to take a moment to clarify that despite any recent changes or discussions, everyone is expected to continue reporting to work as usual,” Smith wrote. “Your regular attendance and commitment are crucial to maintaining the operation of our business and ensuring we continue to meet our goals.”

The turnover could happen sooner than Oct. 31, Audino told DailyTrib.com.

“That’s the target date, but we expect it to happen much sooner,” he said.

Services at the CRC will not be cut, but “the staff will be leaner,” he continued.

