ALERT: Burnet in emergency water stage

Due to a temporary issue with Burnet’s water production capabilities, the city is temporarily under Stage 4 emergency water shortage conditions. All residents must conserve water until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, according to a city media release.

The release states that “during this time, all outdoor irrigation using individual sprinklers or sprinkler systems is prohibited, including the use of drip and soaker hoses. City of Burnet Public Works crews will be patrolling the city overnight, and any properties found watering outdoors will have their meters temporarily turned off to halt the outdoor watering.”

Crews are working to fix the issue and restore normal water production as quickly as possible, the release continued.

Residents can find updates on the city of Burnet website or the city’s Facebook page.

