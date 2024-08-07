New fan rules for Mustang Stadium

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School football fans headed to Mustang Stadium should bring their credit cards and leave their large bags, backpacks, and coolers behind starting with the first home game on Aug. 30.

The Marble Falls Independent School District announced the new cashless system along with safety and security measures for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Game tickets can be purchased in advance at MFMustangs.org or at the stadium via credit card.

Fans cannot bring backpacks, duffle bags, luggage, coolers, and large bags or containers inside the stadium. Small purses and see-through bags are allowed.

The district also updated its stadium policy on water bottles and drink containers. Clear plastic water bottles are allowed but not soda bottles. Reusable containers must be empty upon entrance.

MFISD is also cautioning those affected by flashing lights that Mustang Stadium has new coordinated lighting features that will be used during games. The lights might flash or change color quickly.

“Our goal is to provide the most safe and secure environment for students and fans,” said a Marble Falls ISD spokesperson. “We are releasing this information now so the community has clear expectations before the first football game.”

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.