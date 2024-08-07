Wildlife feeding ban passes

Canada geese forage in the grass at Johnson Park in Marble Falls. They are among an estimated 300 waterfowl that live in the area. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Feeding ducks, geese, and other wildlife in public places in Marble Falls can now result in a fine of up to $500.

The Marble Falls City Council approved Ordinance 2024-0-07A on Tuesday, Aug. 6, to curb the messy impact of waterfowl on Johnson and Lakeside parks. The ordinance prohibits feeding wildlife within city parks and city-owned streets and sidewalks.

While the ordinance applies to all wildlife, it was created in large part due to the ducks and geese that populate city parks along the water.

“Our main problem right now is waterfowl,” said Marble Falls Parks Director Lacey Dingman during a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday. “For the parks staff … this feels pretty high on our priority list because it’s something we deal with every day in the park.”

Dingman first pitched the feeding ban to the City Council on July 16 and then asked for public feedback on the issue before the Aug. 6 meeting.

According to Dingman, roughly 300 wild waterfowl reside in Johnson and Lakeside parks. The flock is mostly made up of domestic ducks and geese, Canada geese, and invasive Egyptian geese. A DailyTrib.com reporter recently counted 119 waterfowl within eyesight standing at the Johnson Park entrance sign on Avenue J.

The city hopes the wildlife feeding ban curbs serial offenders, people who bring in buckets of feed at a time, to reduce the local population of waterfowl and the mess it creates.

“This (ordinance) aims to encourage waterfowl to return to their natural behaviors, such as foraging, and reduce their congregation in the parks,” Dingman wrote in a response to questions from DailyTrib.com. “While the issue won’t be fixed overnight, this is an important step in managing the wildlife population effectively. Ultimately, the ordinance will help create a safer and cleaner park environment for both residents and wildlife. We aim to enhance the overall park experience for everyone.” Waterfowl excrement covers the stone and pavement near a Johnson Park boat ramp. This was a key issue for Marble Falls city leadership when deciding to pass a wildlife feeding ban on city property, including parks. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes did not mince words about his problem with the waterfowl.

“The real issue is defecation in the parks,” he said on Tuesday night. “The parks are a massive asset for us and our city in a lot of different ways. As much as ducks are cute, ducks are fun, ducks are ornamental, parks are for the people. We didn’t build the parks for ducks.”

Rhodes was referring to the large amounts of waterfowl excrement that can be found throughout Johnson Park.

City parks staff currently spend an estimated eight to 10 hours a month cleaning up after the birds.

According to Dingman and Marble Falls Police Chief Glenn Hanson, the main issue can be traced back to a few individuals who reportedly bring buckets and sacks of feed for the waterfowl on a regular basis.

“We’ve had some serial violators, and they won’t listen, so that’s what has kind of brought us to this point of having some consequences,” Hanson told DailyTrib.com after the ordinance’s approval. “We will certainly start with education, then move into asking for compliance, then move into enforcing compliance.”

Signage will be developed and posted throughout the parks to educate residents and visitors on the new policy, Dingman said.

“We hope to see voluntary compliance from our park patrons,” she continued. “Signage will be installed and literature will be provided to educate visitors on the new measures. Our goal is to open a dialogue with the community and ensure everyone understands the reasons behind the ordinance.”

Contact Dingman with questions about the changes at LDingman@marblefallstx.gov or the City Council at CityCouncil@marblefallstx.gov.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.