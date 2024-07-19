No more feeding ducks if Marble Falls passes ordinance

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Residents will have to stop feeding ducks at Johnson Park if a proposed ordinance to ban wild animal feeding is approved by the Marble Falls City Council on Aug. 6. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A proposed ordinance for the city of Marble Falls would levy fines of up to $500 for people feeding wild animals on public property, including the ducks and geese living at Backbone Creek in Johnson Park.

The ordinance was introduced during the City Council’s meeting on July 16 and is scheduled for a vote on Aug. 6. That meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 800 Third St.

“We feel like this is a necessary action,” Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman said at the Tuesday meeting.

The ordinance would ban the feeding of all undomesticated animals in city parks and on public streets and city-owned sidewalks.

“I certainly can remember going to duck ponds and feeding ducks, and it is certainly something that is very fun for kids, so I’m not trying to be the Grinch that stole that. But for our waterfowl, specifically at Johnson Park, it’s not good for (the waterfowl), and it’s not good for the public use of that space,” Dingman said. A hoard of ducks and geese scarf up feed left by a visitor at Johnson Park in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

People feeding the large populations of ducks and geese at city parks has created problems, Dingman continued.

“(Feeding) causes (waterfowl) to populate spaces in really high numbers,” she said. “They don’t spread out and try to naturally forage.”

Park cleanliness is another concern, Councilor Richard Westerman added.

“The real problem is the defecation,” he said. “It’s tremendous. There’s more defecation than there is grass down there (Johnson Park).”

Dingman agreed, calling the ordinance a “critical component” of the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s overall goal of better managing wildlife in the city.

“Two times a year, we do a removal of excess populations of waterfowl in our parks system,” she said. “However, we are seeing that the migratory birds return back to (Johnson Park) because there is supplemental feeding occurring. If we threw a bunch of Snickers bars out, all the kids would be running to the park, too.”

If approved, the Marble Falls Police Department and the city’s code enforcement officers would make sure the new rules are followed.

“If it is passed, we will certainly go on a campaign to inform the public,” Dingman said. “We’re not trying to immediately go out and ticket people.”

She hopes the ordinance will teach residents the health and safety impacts of feeding wild animals.

“Our goal is to educate,” Dingman said. “This is not an attempt to write some $500 tickets.”

