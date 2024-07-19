MFISD continues free breakfast and lunch service in 2024-25

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls ISD will serve free breakfast and lunch at all campuses during the 2024-25 school year.

Marble Falls Independent School District will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch on all campuses during the 2024-25 academic year through the Community Eligibility Provision under the National School Lunch Program.

The recent announcement marks the fourth consecutive year that MFISD students will eat for free.

“We are so pleased to provide meals to all students at no cost to MFISD families for several years now,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway said in a media release. “The ability to remove food insecurity and provide two healthy meals a day allows us to focus on educating our students.”

Director of Child Nutrition Services Maria Manzo said the district works hard to ensure all meals are nutritious and delicious.

“We do tests with a panel of students and seek input on seasonal menus,” she said. “Our goal is to feed as many of our students on campus as possible to set them up for success in the classroom.”

Breakfast and lunch menus are updated each month and available online.

