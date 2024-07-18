Hoover gets another Soccer Coach of the Year honor

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School Athletic Director Keri Timmerman (right) congratulates former boys’ soccer coach Rick Hoover after Hoover was named District 8 Soccer Coach of the Year by the Texas High School Coaches Association. Courtesy photo

Former Marble Falls High School soccer coach Rick Hoover was named the sport’s Coach of the Year for District 8 by the Texas High School Coaches Association for the second year in a row. He was chosen among 850 coaches across the state.

Hoover is credited with transforming Marble Falls boys’ soccer into a dominant program with a career playoff record of 12-6. The team reached the Class 5A Region IV semifinals in 2018 under his tutelage.

Over his time at the helm, 17 of his players were recognized as Academic All-District and six as Academic All-State nominees.

Hoover announced in April he was retiring as soccer coach. He is remaining in the district as the director of Special Programs, a position he has held since 2021.

“It has been an incredible journey, and I am deeply grateful to the Marble Falls community for welcoming and supporting me from the very beginning,” Hoover said in a media release announcing the Coach of the Year award. “I am honored by this recognition, and it truly reflects the hard work and dedication of our players, staff, and supporters.”

The Mustang soccer team begins the 2024-25 school year under newly hired coach Ryan Craven.

“I am excited to build on the culture and tradition that coach Hoover instilled throughout the last decade,” Craven said after his hiring. “I look forward to taking the next step and leading this program.”

Hoover said he is confident Craven will carry on the team’s hard-fought legacy.

“I look forward to watching the continued successes of our soccer program under new leadership,” he said. “I am excited to see what the future holds for our talented student-athletes.”

