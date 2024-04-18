MFHS soccer coach Hoover retiring

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School soccer coach Rick Hoover is retiring after 11 years at the helm of the program. Courtesy photo

Longtime Marble Falls High School soccer coach Rick Hoover announced his retirement on April 11. He’s been at the helm of the boys’ program for 11 years.

“I have been considering this for the past couple of years,” Hoover told DailyTrib.com. “It has been a privilege to be in charge of the boys’ soccer program for over a decade, and now it is time for someone else to take over.”

The beloved coach transformed the soccer team into one of the school’s most dominant sports programs with a career playoff record of 12-6.

The team’s best finish was in 2018, when it reached the Class 5A Region IV semifinals.

“We have won many championships and have had much success in the playoffs over the years,” Hoover said.

Central to the program’s success is its commitment to building players on and off the pitch, the coach said.

“Our goal has always been to help our kids become good people with the highest character,” Hoover said. “Academically, our kids have excelled and enjoyed success in the classroom.”

Hoover himself was honored numerous times during his stint with the program, including being named Soccer Coach of the Year for Region 8 by the Texas High School Coaches Association in 2023.

“I will miss all of it, of course, but just the daily routine of working with the kids and their families just can’t be replaced,” Hoover said. “Hopefully, they will always consider me their coach.”

Marble Falls Independent School District is searching for job candidates with “experience at a high-level soccer program as a first assistant or head coach,” Athletic Director Keri Timmerman confirmed.

“We will miss the time and love (Hoover) poured into families over the past years,” the AD said.

Hoover will remain the district’s director of Special Programs, a position he’s held since 2021. The post focuses on improving school safety, handling truancy cases, and planning for emergencies.

