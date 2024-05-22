Marble Falls hires 4 new coaches

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls High School Athletic Department is getting four new coaches in the 2024-25 academic year, the district announced in a May 22 media release.

They are Marisa Miller for girls’ soccer, Brenda Gonzales for cross country and girls’ track and field, Christopher Pace for volleyball, and Ryan Craven for boys’ soccer.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Assistant soccer coach Ryan Craven takes the helm of the boys’ program following the retirement of longtime head coach Rick Hoover.

“I am excited to build on the culture and tradition that Coach Hoover instilled throughout the last decade,” Craven said in the media release. “I look forward to taking the next step and leading this program.”

He brings 12 years of experience from other school districts, including Georgetown, Forney, and Stephenville, and has been the defensive coordinator for the Marble Falls High School football team since 2022.

“Marble Falls soccer will not be satisfied with just a playoff win,” Craven said. “We expect to compete at the highest level and aim for nothing less than excellence.”

VOLLEYBALL

Christopher Pace inherits the Marble Falls High School volleyball team with the reassignment of former head coach Kaitlynn Goertz to assistant coach of the track-and-field and girls’ basketball programs.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to head the Marble Falls volleyball program,” Pace said. “I’m excited to meet this group of athletes and get to know them. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun and see some success this season.”

Pace spent three years with the University of Maine at Presque Isle as an assistant volleyball coach before being hired as the head volleyball coach at Medina ISD.

He was also the head cross-country coach and head softball coach and an assistant for baseball, football, and basketball at Medina.

CROSS-COUNTRY AND GIRLS’ TRACK

Brenda Gonzalez returns to Marble Falls ISD after some time away to take over the cross-country and girls’ track-and-field programs.

She fills the shoes of retiring running coach Chris Schrader.

Gonzalez was an assistant coach at the University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg for several years.

“With experience coaching and officiating at the high school and collegiate level, Coach Gonzales will give our cross-country program stability and brings strength to our girls’ track program,” Athletic Director Keri Timmerman said.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Marisa Miller joins Marble Falls ISD after working at the larger Katy and Lamar school districts. She most recently was the assistant soccer coach at Obra D. Tompkins High School near Houston.

“I am excited about moving to Marble Falls and starting this new chapter,” Miller said. “This will be an adventure on and off the field.”

The position became open when former girls’ soccer coach Abigail Blunt left the district for New Braunfels ISD.

