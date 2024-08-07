SUBSCRIBE NOW

Back-to-school tax-free weekend Aug. 9-11

08/07/24 | DailyTrib.com

Shop for back-to-school items tax free in the state of Texas from Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11. Most clothing, footwear, and school-related supplies priced under $100 are exempt from sales tax as parents and kids prepare for the new school year, which begins Aug. 14 for most Highland Lakes students. 

Texas began the tax-free weekends 25 years ago. Since 1999, shoppers have saved an estimated $1.8 billion in combined state and local sales taxes, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. 

This year, the comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save around $143.4 million in state and local sales taxes. 

A list of tax-free categories can be found online at TexasTaxHoliday.org. Purchases can be in store, online, by phone, or by mail. 

Only 20 states waive or reduce sales taxes for limited times on various products. 

“As they have grown into teens and young adults, my three children have gained a greater appreciation of the importance of saving about $8 on every $100 spent stocking up on everything from bluejeans to binders to backpacks,” Hegar said in a media release on the tax-free weekend. “These expenses—and savings—add up over the years, so our family looks forward to every sales tax holiday.”

