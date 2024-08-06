REMINDER: Expect evening delays during US 281 resurfacing

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls traffic was backed up from the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 2147 to Second Street at around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Delays are expected as the Texas Department of Transportation continues its resurfacing project on the highway. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Texas Department of Transportation began resurfacing U.S. 281 between Third Street and FM 2147 East in Marble Falls on July 21.

The work is taking place at night, from around 7 p.m. and until the early morning hours.

The original completion date was two weeks from the start date, but work is continuing past that mark.

Lanes are being closed as the project progresses, so expect delays in the evening.

RR 1431 PHASE

TxDOT said the resurfacing project will move to RR 1431 around Aug. 11 and take about four weeks to complete. That phase will span from Avenue U to the Marble Falls city limits and also be done at night.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.