REMINDER: Expect evening delays during US 281 resurfacing
The Texas Department of Transportation began resurfacing U.S. 281 between Third Street and FM 2147 East in Marble Falls on July 21.
The work is taking place at night, from around 7 p.m. and until the early morning hours.
The original completion date was two weeks from the start date, but work is continuing past that mark.
Lanes are being closed as the project progresses, so expect delays in the evening.
RR 1431 PHASE
TxDOT said the resurfacing project will move to RR 1431 around Aug. 11 and take about four weeks to complete. That phase will span from Avenue U to the Marble Falls city limits and also be done at night.