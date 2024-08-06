PHOTOS: Highland Lakes during and after the flood

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano River crested at 17.2 feet at the Llano city dam at around 2 a.m. July 24. This is the 11th-highest river level at that location since data collection began in the 1950s. This photo was taken at the dam at around midnight Wednesday when the river was at 15.4 feet. Staff photos by Dakota Morrissiey

Highland Lakes waters have mostly returned to normal after heavy flooding of the Llano River on July 24 washed large amounts of debris and mud downstream. Lake LBJ took the brunt, and floodgates at Max Starcke Dam had to be opened to regulate the level of Lake Marble Falls.

Lake LBJ

The view of Lake LBJ from Lookout Mountain on RR 1431 east of Kingsland as of Aug. 5, 2024. Boaters have returned to the lake and the debris left behind from the July 24 flooding of the Llano River has mostly disappeared.

The view of Lake LBJ from Lookout Mountain on RR 1431 east of Kingsland on July 24, 2024, following the flooding of the Llano River. Debris, foam, and mud are seen flowing down the center channel of the lake, a reminder that LBJ is a created by Wirtz Dam and the merging of two powerful rivers, the Llano and the Colorado.

A personal watercraft cruises near the old RR 1431 bridge across from Wakepoint LBJ at 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland. Lake LBJ’s color and quality have mostly returned to normal since the July 24 flooding of the Llano River, and with the disappearance of debris, water recreation has picked up again.

The Lower Colorado River Authority opened Wirtz Dam floodgates and lowered the level of Lake LBJ by about one foot between July 23 and July 24 to accommodate a flooded Llano River.

The lake, which normally appears stagnant, could be seen flowing throughout the morning of July 24. Debris, mud, and foam was pushed downstream toward Wirtz Dam.

The difference in water coloration can be seen in the photos above.

The Llano River

The view of Llano County Road 307, better known as the Kingsland Slab Road, on Aug. 5, 2024. The road was closed from July 23-29 due to the flooding of the Llano River, which would have submerged the vehicles in this photo.

The view of the Kingsland Slab Road on July 24, 2024, during the flooding of the Llano River. The road was closed for seven days after the flood.

Large amounts of sand deposited by the flooding of the Llano River on July 24, 2024, had to be cleared away from the Kingsland Slab Road to make it passable before it was reopened on July 29. Debris caught in the small tree in the frame illustrates how high the river got during the flood.

The Llano River is still flowing strong by August standards. Water is moving over the Llano city dam at 200 cubic-feet per second as of Aug. 6.

The river had ceased to flow at Llano County Road 307, better known as the Kingsland Slab Road, in August 2023, but it is currently flowing just below the surface of the river crossing.

The Kingsland Slab Road was shut down from July 23-29 to accommodate the river flooding.

Lake Marble Falls

Lake Marble Falls has cleared up since the flooding of the Llano River pushed large amounts of debris and mud downstream in late July 2024.

The water behind Max Starcke Dam on Lake Marble Falls was stained brown immediately following the flooding of the Llano River on July 24, 2024. Large amounts of debris built up behind the dam and the water remained dark even after the floodgates were opened.

Max Starcke Dam floodgates were opened on July 23 due to the flood, sending over 24 billion gallons of water into Lake Travis.

The level of Lake Marble Falls rose by about 0.64 feet during the flood, but this was closely regulated by the LCRA through floodgate operations.

The lake’s clarity has mostly returned to normal and boaters are back on the water.

