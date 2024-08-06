SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Meet the Mustangs on Aug. 8

08/06/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
Midnight Madness at Marble Falls High School

Dozens of Marble Falls Highs School football players take the field for their first official practice of the 2024-25 season just after midnight on Aug. 5 during Midnight Madness. Fans can get another sneak peek at the team along with the volleyball, cross-country, and golf squads during Meet the Mustangs on Aug. 8. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Show your support for Marble Falls High School fall sports during Meet the Mustangs. The annual community pep rally is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Max Copeland Gym on the high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive. It will spotlight the football, volleyball, cross-country, and golf teams.

Meet the Mustangs is free to attend and sponsored by the Marble Falls Athletic Booster Club. H-E-B will provide free hot dogs, chips, and drinks for the crowd.

“We do Meet the Mustangs every year to kick off the school year with our athletics,” booster club President Shannon Roberts told DailyTrib.com. “It’s just a way to get the community together to introduce everyone to our fall sports. At the end of the day, it’s about supporting our athletes and our coaches.”

Tennis is also a fall sport, but the team will be unable to attend due to an away game scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in Copperas Cove.

The MFHS band, cheerleaders, and Starlettes drill team will be there to boost school spirit.

Roberts, in her ninth year with the booster club, is particularly excited about Mustang sports this year with the December 2023 hiring of Keri Timmerman as athletic director and head football coach.

“I think Coach Timmerman has done a great job and he has a great group of coaches, old and new, behind him,” she said. “I’m really excited about this year, I really am.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

PHOTOS: Highland Lakes during and after the flood

08/06/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

REMINDER: Expect evening delays during US 281 resurfacing

08/06/24 | DailyTrib.com

Possible alligator sightings in Lake Marble Falls

08/05/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *