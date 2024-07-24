SUBSCRIBE NOW

LCRA opens floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke dams

07/24/24 | DailyTrib.com

Three open floodgates at Max Starcke Dam on Lake Marble Falls. Photo courtesy of James Oakley

The Lower Colorado River Authority opened two floodgates at Wirtz Dam and three at Max Starcke Dam “to release storm runoff flowing into Lake LBJ from the Llano River,” it announced on Wednesday, July 24. 

“The runoff is flowing from Lake LBJ into Lake Marble Falls through Wirtz Dam, and from Lake Marble Falls into Lake Travis through Starcke Dam. Flows are faster and water levels are higher than usual downstream of the dams. Please take action to protect people and property that may be affected,” the LCRA alert continued.

The Cottonwood Shores Police Department announced in a social media post that the city is closing the boat ramp and Noah Thompson Park on Lake Marble Falls until the rising water recedes.

The Llano River is rising due to unseasonable July rain in its watershed west of Llano County, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Vanpelt. The NWS put Llano County under a flood warning for most of Wednesday.

DailyTrib.com will have more on this story as it develops.

