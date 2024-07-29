Free flood debris drop-off for Granite Shoals residents

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Muddy water, debris, and foam can be seen in Lake LBJ from Lookout Mountain in Kingsland on July 24, 2024, amid Llano River flooding. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals residents can drop off their flood debris at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, from Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2. The city is offering the free service from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on those days.

Llano River flooding on July 24 pushed a large amount of debris downstream, which then washed up on the shorelines of Lake LBJ.

“Let’s work together to clean up our lake,” reads a media release from the city.

The collection is for Granite Shoals residents only. Flood debris is all that will be accepted. Do not bring household trash, construction materials, lawn clippings, tires, or anything other than material left behind by the flood.

Contact the city with any questions at 830-598-2424 or citysecretary@graniteshoals.org.

