Granite Shoals street paving ahead

Kings Circle Drive was identified as Granite Shoals’ highest-priority street for repaving, which should be done by early September 2024. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals will pave roughly 2 miles of city streets in August, and, if everything goes according to plan, the work should be done by early September. The City Council approved a $720,000 bid for the projects on Tuesday, July 23.

The road work includes Kings Circle Drive (1.68 miles), Hill Way Drive (0.37 mile), and the Granite Shoals Fire Department parking lot.

The city received two bids for the work: $720,034 from CK Newberry and $938,565 from Lone Star Paving. CK Newberry was awarded the project with a unanimous vote from the City Council after a recommendation from city staff.

“These particular projects were the highest priority for the city,” City Manager Sarah Novo told DailyTrib.com after the vote. This map of Granite Shoals’ east side shows the stretches of roads that should be paved by the first week of September 2024. Kings Circle Drive runs about 1.68 miles north to south; Hill Way Drive about 0.37 mile west to east. Google Maps image

The two streets have been on Granite Shoals’ priority list since 2022 based on condition and usage. Kings Circle, specifically, was selected because it is a school bus route and a primary thoroughfare on the city’s east side.

Before the paving could begin, both streets needed extensive drainage and waterline work, which was completed in 2023.

“We had to do the drainage before we could do the paving,” Granite Shoals Streets and Parks Superintendent Shorty Corley told DailyTrib.com. “The road would have been washed away (without the drainage work). It would have been a waste of money.”

Corley said the paving work should begin the second week of August and could be done by the first week of September if the current schedule holds up.

Both streets are getting an asphalt hot mix, which should have a lifespan of five to 10 years, depending on traffic and weather.

Money for the road work will come from Granite Shoals’ street maintenance fund, which is allocated 1 percent of the city’s sales tax each year.

According to Novo, the fund accumulates about $200,000 per year with the city’s current sales tax rate.

“Ultimately, we recognize that streets are a big issue in this community, and we’re looking at alternative ways to fund these improvements, whether they be grants or setting aside additional funds,” she said.

