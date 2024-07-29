Catch DailyTrib.com news on Fox 7 Austin monthly segments

DailyTrib.com News Editor Dakota Morrissiey will report local news during a five-minute monthly segment on Fox 7 Austin. DailyTrib.com news will air during the 6 p.m. news hour on the last Monday of the month. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

DailyTrib.com has joined with Fox 7 Austin for a monthly TV news segment on what’s happening in the Highland Lakes. The first one aired Monday, July 29, during the 6 p.m. news hour on Fox 7.

“We want to bring more news from the Hill Country to our viewers across the Austin viewing area,” said Anthony Proscene, executive producer of Fox 7 Austin news. “And we want to promote some of the good journalism happening at some of the local newspapers outside of the Austin city limits.”

Fox 7 is also partnering with newspapers in Fredericksburg, Wimberley, and Hays County. The DailyTrib.com segments will air on the last Monday of the month.

“We are hoping this new collaboration will help inform residents in Central Texas who get their news from a variety of sources,” Proscene said.

Victory Media Publisher Mandi Goldsmith said the staff at DailyTrib.com is excited by the opportunity to extend local coverage to an even larger audience. The daily online news team also broadcasts top stories four times a day on KBEY FM 103.9 Radio Picayune and emails a Monday-Friday afternoon newsletter with links to all of the day’s stories on DailyTrib.com.

“We have an amazing team here and are proud to join with the professionals at Fox 7 in extending news coverage from this area,” Goldsmith said. “Our community is growing, and DailyTrib.com has been there and will continue to be there to keep the public informed.”

Other Victory Media publications include The Picayune Magazine, 101 Fun Things to Do in the Highland Lakes magazine, and 101HighlandLakes.com.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.